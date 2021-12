The Pitt Panthers faced off against Wake Forest University in front of a packed crowd at Saturday evening’s ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the Demon Deacons 45-21.



Gallery | 16 Photos Pamela Smith | Visual Editor Pitt sophomore running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs with the ball during Saturday evening’s ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.