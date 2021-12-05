Pitt to play No. 10 Michigan State in Peach Bowl game on Dec. 30

Defensive back Erick Hallett II (31) yells after being named the most valuable player of the ACC Championship Game.

Pitt will play in the 2021 Peach Bowl game against No. 10 Michigan State, the College Football Playoff committee announced on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers (11-2 overall, 8-1 ACC) and Spartans (10-2 overall, 7-2 Big 10) will square off at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30. ESPN will broadcast the game nationally.

Pitt earned its spot in a New Year’s Six Bowl game after dominating Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night. Pitt won its first conference title in program history, 45-21, behind three total touchdowns from redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett and a pair of interceptions from junior safety Erick Hallet Jr.

Pickett, a presumed early-round NFL Draft pick, said postgame that he intended to play in the bowl game.

Hallett, who earned championship game MVP honors, said postgame that he’s looking forward to getting the opportunity to play in an additional game later this month.

“It’s another opportunity to rep the script,” Hallett said. “That’s what we love to do.”