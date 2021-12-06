University of Fitsburgh | Looks that caught our eye

It’s been a pretty intense week here on campus. With finals right around the corner and the excitement from the ACC Championship victory, will the student body continue to keep up appearances? Read on to see for yourself.

Once again, I’ve teamed up with fellow Pitt first year Sophia Chen to scout looks and take notes. Chen said she was impressed with the students we saw.

“There were so many cool outfits representing so many different styles,” Chen said. “It can get so easy just to throw on sweats to go to class, I really respect people who put the energy into expressing themselves.”

Lexi Bartosh, first-year chemistry major

Sophia — There are so many cool elements going on in this outfit, from the graphic T-shirt to the colorblock flannel. I like that it’s tied together with a neutral color scheme, and there are definitely some consistencies throughout the outfit, like the whites on the flannel, shirt, belt and shoes.

Colin — I love the cropped graphic tee paired with the white studded belt. I agree with Sophia that everything is tied together with a neutral color scheme. White Air Forces can really go with anything, but they look especially at home in this outfit.

Alexandra Iselborn, first-year psychology major

Sophia — This outfit gives off such a distinct vibe. I think the vintage trucker jacket with Dr. Martens was a perfect pairing, and I love the dark color scheme that ties the whole outfit together.

Colin — I’m obsessed with this jacket. I think fur-lined outerwear is highly underrated and hopefully due for a comeback. The patches on the right side of the jacket are also really cool. I love patches and buttons because they allow you to customize pretty much anything to your liking.

Julianne LaPointe, first-year pre-pharmacy major

Sophia — The garter is such a cool piece that they added on and I haven’t seen that incorporated into many outfits. It adds a special touch to this monochrome tied outfit.

Colin — This outfit is very grunge-chic. The whole thing reminds me a lot of early 2000s pop-punk crossover acts like Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne and others. I always love an all-black outfit because of how timeless it is, but the contrasting colorful phone case is the cherry on top.

