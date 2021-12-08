SGB discusses COVID-19 vaccines, fall spending

Harshitha Ramanan opened Student Government board’s last public meeting of the fall semester by reminding students that COVID-19 booster shots and flu vaccinations are available at the Pitt CoVax clinic and the Student Health Center.

“The Pitt CoVax clinic is a great resource,” Ramanan, SGB’s president, said. “You can do walk-ins or make an appointment and the Student Health Center can help you with your flu shot.”

SGB also talked about total fall allocations spending, new workout classes and upcoming events at its Tuesday evening meeting.

Isabel Weir, the allocations committee chair, gave a final update on spending for the fall semester. Throughout the semester, Weir said the committee reviewed 114 requests and approved $186,620.18 in supplemental requests.

“We still have a ways to go to spend all of our funds for this year, but I’m hopeful and excited for an even busier semester of allocations in the spring,” Weir said.

Bhuvitha Chagantipati, the diversity and inclusion committee chair, announced the board will hold a workshop titled “The Butterfly Effect and Reflecting on White Supremacy” on Jan. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the William Pitt Union. Details about the event will be posted to the diversity and inclusion committee’s Instagram.

Lily Schneider, the wellness committee chair, said first-years will be able to sign up for new first-year workout classes before the start of next semester.

Isabel Lam, the facilities, technology and transportation committee chair, reminded students they can purchase tickets to go home through Buses Home for the Holidays. The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Danielle Floyd, vice president of initiatives, encouraged students to donate extra meal swipes at the Eatery and Perch through Dec. 17.

“I really hope you guys consider donating that in case you have any extra swipes to give back to a Panther who might not be so fortunate,” Floyd said.

Board member Brennan Conway said the second round of Year of Data and Society Grant recipients will be announced next Wednesday. Conway also congratulated the football team on winning the ACC championship.

“Just to put in perspective how historic that is, Clemson has won it the past seven years in a row so we’re the first team not named Clemson to win it since 2013,” Conway said. “It’s also Pitt’s first 11-win season since 1982.”

Marcus Edelstein, the elections committee chair, said he met with students last week to discuss running for SGB. Edelstein encouraged students interested in running to email him at [email protected], or come to 848 WPU on Monday and Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.

During one of the night’s open floors, a student claimed there was lead in his residence hall’s water.

“I’ve grown up in Pittsburgh my whole life. I know what lead tastes like. This is lead,” the student said.

Ramanan directed the student to discuss his concern with Steve Anderson, director of residence life and SGB’s adviser, who was at the meeting. Anderson talked privately to the student after the meeting.

To close the meeting, Ramanan thanked Joseph Landsittel for serving as co-chief of staff alongside Tyler Viljaste. He will attend Pitt part-time next semester to work on his thesis, which will make him “ineligible” to serve as part of the board. Ramanan said she and Landsittel went “from competitors to friends.”

“He has done so much work and I’m so grateful to get to know him as a person after campaigning against him,” Ramanan said. “You will definitely be missed, and he will definitely be around the office and still working with me closely.”

Allocations

The allocations committee reviewed seven requests for a total of $14,374.76. The committee approved a total of $5,196.39. Of the seven requests, one required board approval. The board approved a total of $8,160.68.

Vietnamese Student Association requested $8,160.68 to fund food and entertainment for an on-campus Lunar Festival celebration. The board approved in full.