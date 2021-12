Gallery | 6 Photos Hannah Wilson | Staff Photographer Pitt sophomore forward Noah Collier (3) and Colgate sophomore center Jeff Woodward (55) watch the ball during Thursday night’s game against Colgate at the Petersen Events Center.

The Pitt men’s basketball team defeated Colgate 71-68 during Thursday’s game at the Petersen Events Center. After the game, head coach Jeff Capel said this win was important for his team’s growth.