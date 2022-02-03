PODCAST: Fresh Perspective | Feeling stuck and how to fix it

Shruti Talekar | Contributing Editor
By Julia Smeltzer and Anna Ehlers February 2, 2022
Staff writer Julia Smeltzer goes into depth about providing advice for feeling stuck after two years in a pandemic.
Audio editing by Anna Ehlers.
Culture
Review | Wild Ninja Asian Grill offers affordable, customizable bento boxes
Columns
Opinion | Cheerleading proves that athletes can be tough and glamorous
News
Pitt students petition for hybrid classes
University Counseling Center, Pitt police collaborate to ‘de-escalate’ crisis calls
Blogs
Podcast | Between You And Me | ‘It’s 2022 … and I still haven’t changed’
The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper