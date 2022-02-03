PODCAST: Fresh Perspective | Feeling stuck and how to fix it

Shruti Talekar | Contributing Editor

By Julia Smeltzer and Anna Ehlers
February 2, 2022


Staff writer Julia Smeltzer goes into depth about providing advice for feeling stuck after two years in a pandemic.

Audio editing by Anna Ehlers.