Ranking current ‘Euphoria’ memes from season 2

In honor of what must be an 80% increase in usage on my Twitter account, let’s rank “Euphoria” memes.

The hit HBO show has taken the internet by storm with its ongoing second season. And even if you want to give Sam Levinson a piece of your mind for what some have considered a rather disjointed start to the series’ second season, there’s no denying that at least we all got some good memes out of it.

What I particularly love about the show’s popularity is that its memes and trends seem to have transcended platforms. You can find people making jokes about all things “Euphoria” on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. So kudos to everyone for making such universal content — and shoutout to Cassie Howard and Cal Jacobs, who make up most of the memeage on this list.

Maddie banging on the bathroom door

This meme seemed to have emerged a bit later after the episode in which the scene aired. From episode one, “Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door,” this Maddie meme comes from the nerve-wracking scene where Maddie almost catches Cassie and her abusive ex-boyfriend, Nate Jacobs, making out in the bathroom at a party.

It’s a decent meme, but not as flexible as some of the others on this list.

4/10 Zendayas.

Shakira ft Rihanna – Can’t remember to forget you pic.twitter.com/5nYqkG9mQf — stfu pau! (@pauu_hxms) January 28, 2022

“And why aren’t you in uniform?”

This time “Euphoria” has done a mashup with another master memer from the internet — the “SpongeBob” franchise. There are dozens of iconic “SpongeBob” memes from audio clips to low-quality screenshots from the show. “Euphoria” has snatched up an audio clip of Squidward from a classic episode “Can You Spare a Dime?” where SpongeBob finds himself as Squidward’s caregiver, complete with a maid outfit.

“Euphoria” fans have taken to trying on outlandish outfits like the ones shown on the show to pay tribute to this audio. It’s an older meme now, but a solid one.

5.5/10 Zendayas.

“I’m extremely confused.”

Cal Jacobs is a horrible person, let’s get that out of the way. But damn, if he isn’t funny sometimes. This season seems to have shifted focus onto Cal and the Jacobs family, and while some fans might not be happy about it, I do think Eric Dane deserves an Emmy nod for his acting so far.

In this scene, from the third episode, “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys,” Cal gets the absolute hell beaten out of him by Ashtray after trying to intimidate Fez. When he finds out Fez has absolutely no idea about the sex tape he filmed with Jules, Cal is understandably very confused. Well so are we, so is Fez and the internet has taken this audio and put it over all the things they’re confused about in life.

6/10 Zendayas.

“Bitch, you better be joking.”

Oh Maddie Perez, my beloved. It’s hard to pick a standout favorite in “Euphoria,” but Maddie has certainly captured the hearts of many. In this iconic scene from “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys,” Maddie and the girls find Cassie in the bathroom dressed like “a country music star,” in an attempt to capture Nate’s attention. Maddie, of course, holds nothing back on her opinion and her “bitch, you better be joking” has quite literally been modified into every kind of meme possible.

My personal favorite is the one referencing Rihanna’s recent pregnancy announcement. Guess we’re never getting that album, y’all.

8/10 Zendayas.

wheres the album? rihanna: pic.twitter.com/UriG5SexXQ — the ultimate plug  (@OnlyFans____) January 31, 2022

Cassie in the bathtub

Cassie, please stand up. Girl, please. You have somehow reached rock bottom and gotten out a shovel to keep on digging. Nevermind that you broke the sacred rule of friendships — don’t sleep with a friend’s ex — you have somehow managed to sleep with the absolute worst person in the entire show. Nate Jacobs is not worth throwing up in a hot tub for, and yet here we are.

This meme comes from “Trying to Get To Heaven Before They Close the Door,” when Cassie spends most of the New Year’s party hiding from Maddie in the bathtub. I’ll give her props, she manages to stay quiet and evade capture even when Maddie throws a piss-covered washcloth into the bathtub after all the bathroom’s toilet paper gets used up.

Now there are many instances in life when you just want to hide and disappear into the void forever, so this meme strikes hard and hot. Shoutout to this one referencing the infamous “Trojan horse” episode from ancient Greek mythology — it speaks to my classics-loving heart.

8.5/10 Zendayas.

“I am who I am”

Oh God, I have never laughed so hard watching a TV series. In a show of genius, or perhaps insanity, Cal came home drunk in episode four, “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” and basically told his family to go screw themselves. He stood in the foyer and peed all over the floor, and stoically refused to put his penis back in his pants when his wife asked him to. His excuse was, “I am who I am.” For a man who’s been in the closet for more than 20 years, I imagine that was somewhat liberating — if only he didn’t traumatize his whole family in the meantime.

This audio has absolutely taken over TikTok and it still hasn’t gotten old for me yet, hearing it pop up on my For You page. Cal Jacobs, screw you, but damn are you funny.

10/10 Zendayas.