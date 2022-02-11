Man arrested, detained after overnight assault in Oakland

The suspect in Thursday’s robbery on Fifth Avenue in Oakland in a multi-colored windbreaker jacket and a dark colored hat.

City police arrested Jason Moran, 28, after a Thursday morning robbery and assault in Oakland.

Pitt and City police responded to the incident, which occurred at about 12:34 a.m. Thursday morning in the 4000 Block of Fifth Avenue.

The victim said the suspect approached her, pulled her hair, grabbed her breasts and genital area over her clothes and pushed her to the ground. The suspect then took her bag of food and ran down Fifth Avenue toward Thackeray Avenue. No injuries were reported by the victim.

She described the suspect as a Black male, about 5-foot-8 in height and medium build with some facial hair. He was reported to be wearing a multi-colored windbreaker and a dark hat at the time of the incident.

Moran is currently in the Allegheny County Jail facing multiple assault charges and robbery.