A roundup of Black History Month events in Pittsburgh

Whether you’re looking to celebrate with music, a history lecture or indulge in some food, there’s something for you during Black History Month in Pittsburgh. These events will be happening all over the City, so you won’t be wanting for options.

Pan-African Graduate and Professional Student Association Skate Night Social

PANAF GPSA at Pitt will host a roller skating night at Neville Roller Dome in Neville Township on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., in honor of Black History Month. The event will last two hours, and includes drinks, pizza, skates and music. Even more so this skate night comes with a ‘90s theme, so you can have fun and dress up when you go out in ‘90s garb.

The event is free to attend, but you must register beforehand.

Join our newsletter Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

“From Slavery to Freedom” at the Heinz History Center

The Senator John Heinz History Center, located in Downtown, is a Smithsonian-affiliated institute in Pittsburgh that offers exhibits year-round of all kinds — mostly focusing on the history of Pittsburgh. The Heinz History Center is highlighting their “From Slavery to Freedom” exhibit this month, which is presented by BNY Mellon.

The exhibit covers African American history on the continent from slavery to abolition to the modern civil rights movement. It’s an interactive exhibit that reconstructs some of these historical settings, while displaying various African and African American artifacts from the time period. Student tickets are $9 with a valid ID.

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The legacy of renowned Pittsburgh playwright, August Wilson, is memorialized at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, located in Downtown. For the entirety of Black History month, they’ll be putting on various events in the spirit of the late playwright’s legacy.

These events cover Black artists from all mediums, whether it’s music or poetry. “The Vinyl Report” on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. will highlight one of Pittsburgh Jazz drumming master Beaver Harris. There will be a reading of the works of poet Danny Simmons on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Or on Feb. 23 you can go see Grammy-award-winning singer and actress Stephanie Mills perform. Ticket prices for each event vary but should be purchased beforehand online.

Heart & Soul Live Music and Wine Tasting

Wine isn’t always a way to unwind, and at this Black History Month event “Heart & Soul Live Music and Wine Tasting” you can take yourself to Hazelwood to enjoy some drinks and music. Located at “The Wood House,” an historic pub, this event will occur on Feb. 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The wine tasting will occur first at 5:45 p.m. The featured wine will come exclusively from Black entrepreneurs from around the country and will be accompanied by light food. And as the night continues enjoy some music from local music duo Byron Nash and Jacqeua Mae.

The event is free to attend, but you must register beforehand.

Black Excellence Bash

Closeout Black History Month with a celebration here at Pitt is the Black Excellence Bash. This event serves as the conclusion to the K. Leroy Irvis Black History Month programming at Pitt. The bash will occur on Feb. 25 and run virtually from 7 to 9 p.m.

It will also feature an awards ceremony honoring community members who have made contributions to the “health and wellness” sector. To round off the night on a more cultural note, the Bash is announcing the winner of this year’s “Black Pitt Royal Crown Pageant” in partnership with the Black Action Society.

Registration information is to be determined.