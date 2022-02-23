Staff picks: TPN’s Wine and Dine Playlist

You just buttoned up your best shirt, and checked the time on your phone for what must be the 10th time in the last 20 minutes. The kitchen smells, hopefully, like the divine dish that you’ve spent hours cooking specially for tonight.

It’s a date night in, and you want everything to be perfect — your nerves are completely understandable.

Here’s something that might keep those butterflies in your stomach at bay, and even set the mood for when you break out the wine to go with your dinner. A “Wine and Dine” playlist, when done right, can make or break your evening. Our song choices, provided to you on a special TPN Spotify playlist, aren’t exactly subtle. Starting the night off with Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing” is sure to get the message across, if that’s what you’re going for. But don’t worry, there are some smoother song options as well.

Shuffle through songs like Bruno Mars’ “Leave the Door Open,” Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Is This Love,” Glass Animals’ “Gooey,” Prince’s “Kiss” and many, many more. There is more than one way to say “I love you” or “Let’s take this to the bedroom,” and these can all be conveyed through the mode of song — and a good bottle of wine.

Crack open that link down below, and best of luck to you and your person of choice on your date night.