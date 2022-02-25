Photos: Protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine

Pamela Smith | Visual Editor
More than 20 students and faculty protested Friday afternoon at the Cathedral Lawn, in a show of solidarity for the recently-invaded Ukraine.
By Pamela Smith, Visual Editor
February 25, 2022
More than 20 protesters sang Ukraine’s national anthem, chanted “hands off Ukraine’ and carried signs saying “stop Putin” Friday afternoon at the Cathedral Lawn, in a show of solidarity for the recently-invaded nation.
