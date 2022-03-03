‘Helping students gain confidence’: Career Center preps students for workforce

Undergraduate students anxious about the job hunt have found support and guidance in Pitt’s Career Center. Gal Yovel, a first-year neuroscience major, said the Career Center has shown him the “wide possibilities of employment that are available.”

“I didn’t know much about what I could do as a first-year with my major, but the Career Center has helped me to see that I can get experience as early as I’d like to as long as I take the steps necessary to attract employers,” Yovel said.

The