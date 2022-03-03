‘Helping students gain confidence’: Career Center preps students for workforce

Romita Das | Senior Staff Photographer

Pitt’s Career Center in the William Pitt Union.

By Ryleigh Lord, For The Pitt News
March 2, 2022

Undergraduate students anxious about the job hunt have found support and guidance in Pitt’s Career Center. Gal Yovel, a first-year neuroscience major, said the Career Center has shown him the “wide possibilities of employment that are available.”

“I didn’t know much about what I could do as a first-year with my major, but the Career Center has helped me to see that I can get experience as early as I’d like to as long as I take the steps necessary to attract employers,” Yovel said.

The