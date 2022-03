Students, staff and faculty gathered in the Global Hub at Posvar Hall Friday afternoon to fundraise for people in Ukraine. The fundraiser, organized by Slavic at Pitt, the Center for Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies, and Pitt’s Russian and Ukrainian clubs, included a bake sale, Ukrainian songs and traditional food, as well as several speakers.

Gallery | 6 Photos Patrick Cavanagh | Senior Staff Photographer A student hands out stickers in the Global Hub in Posvar Hall Friday afternoon as part of a fundraiser supporting Ukraine.