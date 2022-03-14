Campus Life | Warmer Weather Activities

Everyone knows Pittsburgh winters can be brutal. But recently, the weather has been warming up and people are starting to get out more.

My favorite thing about warm weather on campus is seeing everyone sit in Schenley Plaza with their friends, whether they are doing homework or just hanging out. My friends and I love getting boba from Fuku Tea on Forbes Avenue and sitting outside talking.

Another activity I enjoy doing is going on a walk through Schenley Park. I never knew how big the park was and how many things there are to do in it. My friends and I got the chance to walk through it last week, when it was 60 degrees out and we found a playground, swimming pool, skating rink and park track. It was crazy that we’ve been living here for almost two whole years and never knew any of this existed. We started off on Schenley Drive and walked through the park before ending on the Boulevard of the Allies.

We also love going to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, especially when it’s warm out, because part of it is outdoors. Seeing all the flowers bloom is so nice and relaxing, especially after a long week of classes. They even offer exhibit shows, which I have never been able to go to, but think would be very fun, especially during the holidays. If you’re feeling artsy, you can dress up and take cute and fun pictures with your friends and the flowers as well!

I think warm weather is the perfect opportunity to go explore different parts of Pittsburgh. There are so many neighborhoods here in Pittsburgh with such different vibes such as, Southside, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and Downtown.

My favorite out of them all is definitely Shadyside, because there are so many stores to go to. There are also many restaurants such as Tocayo Taqueria and Tequila on Ivy Street, Mercurio’s on Walnut Street and The Yard on Bellefonte Street. If you’re not in the mood for food and just want to grab a quick coffee, there’s Cafe Moulin on Filbert Street and The Coffee Tree Roasters on Walnut Street.

I think with warmer weather it is a great opportunity to try new restaurants and sit outside to enjoy them. My friends and I love trying out new places in the neighborhood and finding our new favorite restaurant.

One of my favorite memories with my roommate was when we went to Downtown last year when it was nice out and rode bikes around the City. It was so nice and relaxing especially because we went during sunset, and everyone was out playing music and having a good time.

I think it is so important to get out there and be active or explore when the weather is nice out, especially with your friends, because you can make amazing memories. I don’t think I’ll be able to just sit outside with my friends for hours during sunset when I’m older and have an actual job because of time constraints.

Shriya writes about some things she enjoys doing with her friends when the weather is nice. Talk to them at [email protected].