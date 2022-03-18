Police Blotter: March 3 – March 16

Thursday, March 3

Pitt police issued a report of criminal mischief.

Friday, March 4

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Ruskin Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued a report of criminal mischief at Darragh Street.

Saturday, March 5

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, March 6

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, March 7

Pitt police reported possession of drug paraphernalia at the Old Cemetery Lot.

Pitt police issued a report of criminal mischief at the Sports Dome Complex.

Tuesday, March 8

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, March 9

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, March 10

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, March 11

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Saturday, March 12

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, March 13

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, March 14

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, March 15

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, March 16

Pitt police reported an unknown person removed gasoline from a 1000-gallon gas tank.