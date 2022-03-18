Police Blotter: March 3 – March 16
March 17, 2022
Thursday, March 3
Pitt police issued a report of criminal mischief.
Friday, March 4
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Ruskin Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police issued a report of criminal mischief at Darragh Street.
Saturday, March 5
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Sunday, March 6
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, March 7
Pitt police reported possession of drug paraphernalia at the Old Cemetery Lot.
Pitt police issued a report of criminal mischief at the Sports Dome Complex.
Tuesday, March 8
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Wednesday, March 9
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Thursday, March 10
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Friday, March 11
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Saturday, March 12
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Sunday, March 13
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, March 14
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Tuesday, March 15
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Wednesday, March 16
Pitt police reported an unknown person removed gasoline from a 1000-gallon gas tank.