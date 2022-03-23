SGB opens committee chair positions, discusses upcoming inauguration

Danielle Floyd, current Student Government Board member and president-elect, encouraged “any and all” students to apply for committee chair positions for the 2022-23 academic year. She said it’s a way to get connected with SGB for those looking to get involved for the first time.

“If you’re looking to have a direct way to communicate with administrators and talk to them about what your concerns are, definitely go ahead and apply to one of our chair positions,” Floyd said.

SGB held its weekly Tuesday evening public meeting in Nordy’s Place and discussed Pitt’s Climate Action Plan, the inauguration for next year’s board and upcoming events. Board members also introduced two new resolutions that will be posted on SGB’s website.

Harshitha Ramanan, the current SGB president, kicked off the meeting by announcing that an email will be released soon to graduating seniors which will feature instructions for graduation, exit surveys and the cap and gown order form. Ramanan also announced the Financial Literacy Symposium will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 6 in Alumni Hall and that Rainbow Alliance is hosting trans activist Indya Moore for an event this Friday as a part of Pride Week at Pitt.

Dominic Victoria, the chair of the community and governmental relations committee, attended a Pittsburgh City Council hearing last week with Ramanan and spoke in opposition of a proposed 1% tuition tax. Victoria said it “looks like that’s probably not going to be moving forward.” He also attended a City Planning Commission meeting where they supported the Oakland Crossings project with conditions.

“We’re hoping that it will result in a better Oakland, and it’s a good example of community development working,” Victoria said.

Annalise Abraham, the Student Office of Sustainability liaison, announced Pitt has released its Climate Action Plan, which includes strategies to achieve carbon neutrality by 2037. The full plan can be found online and is open for comments. She also shared an upcoming event titled “Uplifting BIPOC Voices in the Environmental Movement,” which will take place Friday in the William Pitt Union.

Marcus Edelstein, the chair of the elections committee, announced the inauguration for next year’s board and president will take place on April 21, with details to be finalized by the board’s next public meeting. Edelstein also said the elections committee has a new email address and can be reached at [email protected].

SGB member Matt Moore introduced resolution 2021-1 in support of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism. Reading of the resolution was waived and it will be posted on the SGB website and Instagram for students to view. Floyd introduced resolution 2021-2 in support of Pennsylvania House Bill 1363, establishing a hunger free campus program and grant. Reading of the resolution was also waived, and will also be available on SGB’s website and Instagram.

Ramanan concluded the meeting by reminding students that SGB will not hold a public meeting next Tuesday, since many board members will be attending Pitt Day in Harrisburg.

Allocations

Outdoors Club requested $2,999.65 to pay for cooking kits, climbing gear, whitewater rafting gear and slacklining equipment. The board approved $2,886.22 to the documented costs.

Robotics and Automation Society requested $2,102 to pay for parts for their F1-10 mini race car project and their aerial drone design project. The board approved $1,950.20 to the documented costs.

Taaza Bollywood-Fusion and Raas Dance Competition requested $4,605 to fund registration, lodging and airfare for 16 people to attend a dance leadership conference in Chicago. The allocations committee is only permitted to fund conference expenses for up to four people, so the board approved $1,172.

Active Minds, a mental health advocacy organization, requested $4,000 to bring in a speaker, who is not yet confirmed, to host a workshop on creative writing and recovery. The board approved the request in full.

Men’s Ultimate Frisbee club requested $4,088.60 to send 28 members to a tournament in South Carolina. 21 of the 28 club members planning to attend are undergraduate students, so the board approved $3,667.89 to cover costs for undergraduates.

The Climbing Team requested $4,069.99 to fund registration and gas expenses for the Collegiate Climbing Divisional competition in West Virginia. The board approved the request in full.