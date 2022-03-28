‘Pitt is truly home’: Narduzzi signs contract extension through 2030 season

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke has preached that consistency will lead to on-field success and she stuck to that principle on Monday morning. Lyke signed head football coach Pat Narduzzi to a new contract, keeping him in the Steel City through the 2030 season. The financial details of the new pact have not been released to the public.

The announcement comes less than a week after Lyke said an announcement regarding Narduzzi’s contract was “imminent,” and would have further details “very soon.” Lyke said the team’s success in 2021 was a direct result of Narduzzi’s ability to foster the close-knit culture in his locker room.

“Our ACC championship season was the result of a strong culture and foundation that Pat Narduzzi has tirelessly built for Pitt football,” Lyke said in a statement. “That foundation has our program positioned for sustained success well into the future. Continuity of leadership, especially outstanding leadership like Coach Narduzzi and his staff have provided, has been integral to our program’s rise. We know that we are poised for even more history-making moments in the years to come with Coach Narduzzi on our sideline.”

Pitt struggled to find consistency in leadership after legendary head coach Dave Wannstedt departed the program in 2010. Todd Graham spent one season in Pittsburgh before being relieved of his duties, and Paul Chryst achieved a similar fate after serving as head coach from 2012-14.

The ACC has seen plenty of coaching changes this offseason, with Duke, Miami, Virginia and Virginia Tech all hiring new leaders. Just three other ACC head coaches — Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and NC State’s Dave Doeren — have been employed longer than Narduzzi.

Pitt has won 36 games in conference play since Narduzzi’s tenure began in 2015, good for No. 3 in the ACC during that span. Narduzzi also led the Panthers to new heights in 2021, winning the school’s first-ever ACC Championship.

Lyke and the athletic department have found stability in Narduzzi as he enters his eighth year on the job. Narduzzi expressed his gratitude for Pitt, and said he and his family are excited to continue to call Pittsburgh home.

“I love Pitt football and the University of Pittsburgh,” Narduzzi said. “Pitt is truly home for my family and me. We are proud to represent this outstanding university and live in this tremendous city.”

Narduzzi said he’s appreciative of unwavering support from Lyke and Chancellor Patrick Gallagher during his time at Pitt.

“It was such a special moment down in Charlotte to hand that ACC championship trophy to Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and Heather Lyke, our athletic director,” Narduzzi said. “Their support and belief in what our football program can achieve has been vital. They are fully committed to the success of our student-athletes in every respect — academically, athletically and personally. It shows why Pitt is such a special place.”

With contract negotiations out of the way, Narduzzi and the Panthers can start working towards their goals for 2022. The Panthers will wrap up spring practices in the coming weeks, and play the annual blue-gold game on April 9 at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field. Pitt will look to defend its title next season, starting with a renewal of the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia — a game Narduzzi is already looking forward to.

“Our goal is to bring more championships back to Pitt,” Narduzzi said. “I can’t wait to lead this team into the 2022 season, starting with our nationally televised opener against West Virginia.”