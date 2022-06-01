Editorial | Our most anticipated Pride events happening in Pittsburgh

June marks the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month honoring the 1969 Stonewall Riots that helped this community begin to gain rights and be accepted in the United States. Since 1969, Pride Month has evolved to include different events such as parades and parties. Here are some of the events that are happening in our own backyard to celebrate Pride.

Too Hot for July 2022: Pride with Saucy Santana, Jun. 2, 5-11pm

This event is hosted by the “Material Girl” himself, Saucy Santana! “Too Hot for July” is free to the public and includes a street disco party with local Pittsburgh DJs and a Vogue competition with cash prizes. Along with the fun, trained healthcare professionals will be there to answer any questions about HIV prevention and free STD testing.

Ball on the Bridge, Jun. 3, 12-4pm

This event takes place on the Andy Warhol Bridge, honoring a notable Pittsburger and member of the LGBTQ+ community, and features a Voguing competition with up to $2,500 cash prizes! Voguing and ballroom has a rich history in the LGBTQ+ community, originating among Black and Latinx queer people in Harlem, that continues to this day as seen with the “Ball on the Bridge.”

Pride on the Shore, Jun. 3, 6pm

This event takes place at Stage AE in the North Shore and features musical performances from many different artists and drag performers including Jessie J and drag queen Trixie Mattel. This is an all-ages event and features a dance party after-party event.

Pride Workout, Jun. 4, 7:45-11am

At the Pittsburgh Fit gym, Pride workouts will be taking place at 8, 9 and 10am and are free to all — for people at any level of fitness experience. While the event is free, charitable donations are recommended, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Hugh Lane Wellness foundation, which fights against biases about those who live with HIV.

Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade, Jun. 4, 11-1pm

Beginning at City-County Building on 414 Grant Street downtown, everyone is welcome to join the annual pride parade — signs, music and flags are encouraged. The community will march with the color guard, drag titleholders, motorcycles and LGBTQ+ organizations to commemorate the Stonewall Riots.

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Festival- Northside, Jun. 4, 1-7pm

This event will take place at the Allegheny West Park in the Northside and will include entertainment, vendors and food. This festival is free to the public and open for all ages to enjoy.

Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror, Jun. 4, 11:59pm

The cult-classic movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be shown with a shadow cast consisting of an exclusively African American cast at the Hollywood Theater. Be prepared to dress up with the cast as well and shout out the classic lines at the silver screen, a tradition that has been around since the 1970s.

After the pandemic put a damper on the typical pride events that take place in Pittsburgh, 2022 Pride has many events that should be taken advantage of to celebrate the resiliency of the LGBTQ+ community. Without their vibrance, Pittsburgh would not be the place it is. Happy Pride, Panthers!