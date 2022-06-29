Amy Seybert named new dean of pharmacy school

Amy Lynn Seybert, the new dean of the School of Pharmacy.

The University named Amy Lynn Seybert the new dean to lead the School of Pharmacy on Thursday. She will assume the position on July 1, succeeding Patricia Kroboth, who served as dean for two decades.

Seybert served as chair of Pitt’s department of pharmacy and therapeutics for 12 years. She also serves as the director of pharmacy residency programs and the PharmacoAnalytics fellowship at Pitt, and is the associate director for the pharmacy programs at the Winter Institute for Simulation, Education and Research. Seybert completed both her undergraduate and doctorate degrees in pharmacy at Pitt.

Seybert said in a statement to Pittwire that she’s “excited” to start her new role as dean.

“The University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy has a phenomenal foundation and culture,” Seybert said. “As the next dean, I am excited to build on the strengths of our research program, education and clinical practice programs to maximize our impact and innovation… in health care.”