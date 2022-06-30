PA budget delayed due to ongoing appropriation debates

Pennsylvania’s budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year will not be complete by the June 30 deadline due to ongoing negotiations to appropriate over $580 million to Pennsylvania’s four state related colleges, among which include bills for Pitt, Penn State, Lincoln University and Temple University.

The state has not revealed any appropriation bills for the state-related colleges. The legislation was removed from the calendar for Wednesday’s voting session. This follows the House Republican amendment requiring that Pitt stop fetal tissue research in order to receive funding.

The state Senate added three session days to the legislative calendar for these debates, causing lawmakers to stay through budget talks for the Fourth of July weekend. Budget votes are set for Sunday, according to the Post Gazette.