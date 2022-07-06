Pitt to receive gift from David Frederick in partnership with Oxford, rename honors college

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced today that attorney David Frederick will donate a gift to both Pitt’s Honors College and Oxford’s University College. The gift will change the name of Pitt’s Honors College to the David C. Frederick Honors College. Frederick, a Pitt graduate, is the first donor to construct a gift to support both Pitt and Oxford.

The gift to Pitt will focus on student benefits, including study abroad scholarships, internship and research stipends and participation in academic conferences. The donation will also support mentorship programs for students and scholarships for students who graduate from honors programs in Pennsylvania community colleges. This donation also allows the honors college to partner with Oxford to create new learning opportunities for students.

Frederick’s donation will help University College create a multigenerational community known as Univ North, including a cafe, a nursery, a residential home for seniors, and a gym as well as study, meeting and lecture spaces. The gift agreement includes $35 million for Oxford’s Univ North project, and some of the income generated from the completed development will be distributed to the University of Pittsburgh for the Honors College.

Gallagher said he is grateful for Frederick’s generosity.

“David has filled his life, personally and professionally, with moments of impact. Now, his name is inextricably linked to a college at the University of Pittsburgh that is devoted to doing the same,” Gallagher said. “Pitt Honors students are exceptionally gifted and eager to make a difference—just like David. I am grateful for both his and Sophie’s support, friendship and continued investment in our students, their academic careers and their lifelong success.”