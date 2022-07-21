ESPN’s College Gameday to hold show in Pittsburgh ahead of Backyard Brawl

Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia already had their calendars marked for Sept. 1 when Pitt and West Virginia renew the Backyard Brawl. But now, the entire country will shift its attention to Pittsburgh.

Pitt announced on Thursday that ESPN’s well known College Gameday show will host its weekly show in Pittsburgh ahead of the Backyard Brawl. This is the first time College Gameday will host its show in Pittsburgh since 2005. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said he’s excited to have the iconic show in town for their home opener.

“Thanks College Gameday for coming to Pittsburgh,” Narduzzi said. “It’s going to be an electric atmosphere in the city of Pittsburgh overall. I think the fans, the Pitt faithful, are fired up for that game. It’s a long time coming. To have College Gameday coming for the first time since 2005 is going to be special.”

The analysts will record the show from inside of Acrisure Stadium and air for one-hour, starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN ahead of the rivalry game which starts at 7 p.m.

Typically, ESPN chooses to host the show at a venue with a highly anticipated matchup that week. College football icons Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and others host the show each week.

Corso and the show gained notoriety for the ceremonial mascot head tradition. He puts on the mascot head of the team he thinks will win the biggest game of the week each episode.



Pitt fans will anxiously watch and see if Corso puts on a Roc the Panther head on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN.