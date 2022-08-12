SGB board member resigns ahead of fall semester

Student Government Board member Celeste Lintz announced her resignation from the board in a Tuesday Instagram post.

“It is with a heavy heart that I chose to resign due to increased commitments, but I feel this is the best decision for the Board at the time,” Lintz said. “This year’s SGB is poised for a substantial impact on our Pitt Student Body, and I wish them much success with the initiatives planned for the following year.”

Lintz, a rising senior bioengineering major, said when running for office that she wanted to create legislation within SGB that built on the board’s newly-added diversity statement. She emphasized her experience as vice president of DEI in her sorority, Phi Sigma Rho, and membership in diversity groups. She received the third-most votes during the election.

President Danielle Floyd said although she’s sad to see Lintz leave, she wishes her well in the future.

“We appreciate her contributions to our Pitt community, and it is now time to turn our attention towards filling this new vacancy,” Floyd said.

SGB’s Instagram post said current board members will vote on a new board member soon. Candidates must be full-time students in good academic standing with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5, and not under judicial hold.

The post said Floyd would outline the procedure in the following weeks, and that they are committed to filling the vacancy in a “transparent and open manner.”