Editorial | Ranking Taylor Swift songs that mention “midnight” or “middle of the night”

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, in Newark, N.J.

After winning Best Long Form Video at the VMAs on Sunday, Taylor Swift surprised the audience with an announcement that she’s releasing a new album titled “Midnights” on Oct. 21. This album consists of songs that Swift wrote during “sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.”

This is not the first time Taylor has written about the middle of the night. Here is our official ranking of the best songs in which Taylor Swift mentions midnight and/or the middle of the night.

“…Ready For It” from “reputation”

Lyric: “In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby”

Out of all the songs on “reputation,” this one feels like one of the weakest. The song is very disjointed and doesn’t show off the lyrical prowess that she’s known for. Also, “Midnights” is about the sleepless nights in Taylor’s life — this lyric is talking about her sleeping!

“Untouchable” from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

Lyric: “In the middle of the night, when I’m in this dream / It’s like a million little stars spelling out your name”

There is nothing particularly wrong with this song, it’s just one track that pales next to others in an outstanding album. Focusing on the lyric, again, Taylor is sleeping and dreaming instead of having a sleepless night. “Untouchable” just doesn’t fit the theme.

“22” from “Red (Taylor’s Version)

Lyric: “It feels like a perfect night / For breakfast at midnight”

While an iconic song and lyric, “22” is about having a fun late night, not about being up and ruminating about your thoughts. “22” also feels extremely overplayed at this point.

“happiness” from “evermore”

Lyric: “Dappled with the flickers of light / From the dress I wore at midnight, leave it all behind”

While “happiness” is a beautiful song, the ones ahead of it are just better. This lyric at least has Taylor awake, but we’re going to be honest — no one is dressed to the nines when they can’t sleep in the middle of the night!

“You Are In Love” from “1989”

Lyric: “Small talk, he drives / Coffee at midnight”

While it pains us to put a song with Jack Antonoff production this low, Taylor shouldn’t be drinking coffee at midnight if she’s already concerned about sleepless nights! Next time, she should make a nice chamomile tea.

“You Belong With Me” from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

Lyric: “Oh, I remember you driving to my house / In the middle of the night”

Now this is what we’re talking about! Having a sleepless night so you drive to your crush’s house in the middle of the night is peak “Midnights” activity. The storytelling in this song is amazing, but it has a similar downfall as “22” — it’s slightly overplayed.

“Style” from “1989”

Lyric: “Midnight / You come and pick me up, no headlights”

An iconic opening line to an iconic song! The only downside is that Taylor seems to be setting up a midnight adventure rather than a sleepless night of thinking, but if Harry Styles came to our house in the middle of the night, we’d go too.

“New Year’s Day” from “reputation”

Lyric: “I want your midnights / But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day”

A beautiful song about loving someone through the ups and downs of life. While this lyric is a great metaphorical use of the late night, showcasing Swift’s amazing lyricism, it’s just that — metaphorical. “Midnights” is about the literal late nights.

“the last great american dynasty” from “folklore”

Lyric: “They say she was seen on occasion / Pacing the rocks, staring out at the midnight sea”

A great song from the critically acclaimed “folklore.” This song depicts a heartbroken and grief stricken Rebekah Harkness, staring out at the sea during a sleepless night.

“Better Man” from “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Lyric: “Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again / But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man”

“Better Man” shows the correct amount of longing that comes from a sleepless night. Missing someone in the middle of the night even though they were terrible? Peak sad girl energy that “Midnights” is going to offer.

“Nothing New” from “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Lyric: “And I wake up in the middle of the night / It’s like I can feel time moving”

One of the most depressing songs from Taylor to date, featuring the queen of sad girls, Phoebe Bridgers. Not only is this song beautiful, but the lyrics depict Taylor comparing herself to her contemporaries and questioning the value of her youth — perfect late-night thoughts.

“Daylight” from “Lover”

Lyric: “I wanna be defined by the things that I love / Not the things I hate / Not the things I’m afraid of, I’m afraid of / Or the things that haunt me in the middle of the night”

While this is kind of a loophole, as Taylor is speaking these lyrics at the end of “Daylight” rather than singing, this song was just too beautiful not to rank this high. “Daylight” invented romance! What is more romantic than someone helping Taylor escape the sleepless nights?

“All Too Well” from “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Lyric: “’Cause there we are again in the middle of the night / We’re dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light”

Indisputably the best Taylor Swift song of all time. This lyric depicts the longing for late night memories and one of her most iconic lyrics to date.