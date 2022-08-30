Meet the editors: News

Meet the top-notch trio working tirelessly to deliver timely news reporting on campus. From trekking South Oakland to tailoring coverage for you, the news editors are here to tackle the truth.

With the help of our wonderful staff of reporters, the news desk works to print about the major happenings on campus, including student government board elections, political rallies, campus events and so much more. We break news, cover events, profile interesting people and print strongly reported features, all thanks to our dedicated staff who go above and beyond to get the scoop on everything Pitt-related.

If you know of a story we should report or even want to work with our awesome team, send us an email at [email protected].

Punya Bhasin, News Editor

Hi, my name is Punya Bhasin and I’m a junior majoring in bioengineering. I joined The Pitt News my first year with little to no experience. The Pitt News helped me give voice to various issues and people in communities I care about, and also learn even more about Pittsburgh. Through my time here, I’ve found a passion for journalism and hope to inspire other talented writers to find their reporting voice.

Colm Slevin, Assistant News Editor

Hi, my name is Colm Slevin, and I am a junior chemistry major. I joined The Pitt News my first year after enjoying my high school newspaper. The Pitt News allowed me to explore the City and different areas on campus, which I hope to deliver to other students in my reporting.

Allison Radziwon, Assistant News Editor

Hi, my name is Allison Radziwon and I’m a junior double majoring in English writing and communication rhetoric! I go by Alli, and I joined the Pitt News during my second semester to stay in touch with Pitt events while taking classes from home because of COVID. As someone who loves writing, my favorite part of my job is being able to support other writers and help them grow.