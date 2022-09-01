First student monkeypox case reported on campus

Pitt announced Wednesday that a student has tested positive for the monkeypox virus as of Aug. 29. According to the email from Jay Darr, the associate dean of students for wellness, the student is currently in isolation and recovering from the virus.

Both Pitt’s Student Health Services and the Allegheny County Health Department have identified the student’s close contacts and are continuing to monitor the case. The email said while Pitt will not communicate each case of monkeypox directly to the public, close contacts of each case will be notified through contact tracing.

Darr also urged students to read his Aug. 19 email on how individuals can protect themselves from the monkeypox virus. Darr said students can contact SHS at 412-383-1800 with further questions and concerns, and to schedule an appointment for monkeypox testing. He also said Pitt community members could go to the ACHD Immunization Clinic to determine whether they’re eligible for the monkeypox vaccine.