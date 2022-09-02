Photos: Pitt celebrates Backyard Brawl victory

Pamela Smith | Visual Editor
By Clare Sheedy and Pamela Smith September 1, 2022
Pitt players and fans celebrate the 38-31 win against WVU.
Join our newsletter
Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.
Columns
Opinion | It shouldn’t be this hard to live
Culture
Eight ways to make your dorm look less like a prison cell
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
Blogs
Weekend Watchlist | Back to School
Campus
Photos: Fans prepare for Backyard Brawl showdown
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper