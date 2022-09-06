Video: President Biden visits steelworkers union in Pittsburgh

Patrick Cavanagh | Senior Staff Photographer
A United Steelworkers Union sign at West Mifflin Monday afternoon.
By Jaime Ely, Multimedia Editor September 6, 2022
President Joe Biden complimented unions and called out “extreme MAGA Republicans” for putting democracy at stake to a crowd of about 100 members of a local United Steelworkers union in West Mifflin on Monday.
Join our newsletter
Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.
Campus
Supporting student tenants’ rights, sustainability and more: SGB members hold first public meeting of the semester
Raising Cane’s proposes Oakland location
News
Student Government Board to elect new board member this month
Art
Local events to get hype for the fall season
Editorials
Editorial | Things on Pitt’s campus that Leonardo DiCaprio would and would not date
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper