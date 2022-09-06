Video: President Biden visits steelworkers union in Pittsburgh

Patrick Cavanagh | Senior Staff Photographer

A United Steelworkers Union sign at West Mifflin Monday afternoon.

By Jaime Ely, Multimedia Editor
September 6, 2022

President Joe Biden complimented unions and called out “extreme MAGA Republicans” for putting democracy at stake to a crowd of about 100 members of a local United Steelworkers union in West Mifflin on Monday.