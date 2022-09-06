Pitt stays at No. 17 in AP poll following week one

The Associated Press once again ranked Pitt at No. 17 following their week-one victory against West Virginia. The USA Today coaches poll viewed the Panthers more favorably following their performance, bumping them up two spots to No. 14.

Pitt’s No. 17 ranking in this season’s first AP poll was its highest pre-season ranking since 2010, and the Panther’s haven’t been ranked going into week two since 2003.

The Panthers rank lower than both No. 5 Clemson and No. 15 Miami in this week’s AP rankings, but NC State’s performance against East Carolina bumped them down five spots to No. 18. Wake Forest was once again the lowest of the five ranked ACC teams, coming in at No. 23.

The Panthers will face their first ranked opponent of the year on Saturday against No. 24 Tennessee. The Volunteers came into the season unranked, but a strong offensive showing against Ball State bumped them up into this week’s rankings. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium and will air on ABC.