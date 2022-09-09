University dismissed from lawsuit alleging slander

A judge dismissed Pitt from a civil lawsuit filed against the University by Norman Wang, a cardiologist, who claimed he was demoted and slandered having been removed from his job at UPMC after writing an op-ed criticizing affirmative action.

Wang was removed from his position at UPMC’s clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship program after his peer-reviewed article received backlash on Twitter in August 2020. Wang filed the suit against Pitt, as well his employer the American Heart Association and the publication Wiley Periodicals, on Dec. 16, 2020.

Judge Marilyn J. Horan dismissed the University from the case on Aug. 31, saying Wang failed to show proof that Pitt is responsible. According to court documents, an initial case management conference is scheduled for Oct. 5 for other defendants in the suit.

A Pitt spokesperson declined to comment, as the suit involves “litigation”.