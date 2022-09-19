Panthers tumble one spot in Associated Press rankings to No. 24

Pitt football fell one spot — from No. 23 to No. 24 — in the Associated Press’ weekly football rankings. The tumble comes on the heels of a road victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Panthers swapped places with the Texas A&M Aggies after they took down Miami. Pitt opened the season at No. 17.

The ACC has five teams in the top 25, with No. 5 Clemson, No. 12 NC State, No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 25 Miami joining the Panthers in the poll. Pitt is the highest-ranked team in the Coastal Division. The SEC is the only conference with more programs than the ACC in the rankings, with seven. Tennessee, which Pitt lost to in overtime, has moved up to just outside of the top 10 at No. 11.

Pitt has just one opponent on its schedule that is currently ranked, No. 25 Miami. The Panthers don’t play Miami until the final week of the regular season.

The Panthers have an opportunity to move up the poll this week when they take on the Rhode Island Rams. The game against the Rams will kick off at noon and air on ACC Network.