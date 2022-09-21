Pitt announces committee that will select next chancellor

Board of Trustees Chair Doug Browning appointed on Tuesday the search committee and the search firm that will find Pitt’s new chancellor, according to a media release from the University. The 26-person committee includes trustees, faculty and administration as well as Danielle Floyd, the president of the Student Government Board.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced in April that he will leave his post this summer after nine years on the job.

Eva Tansky Blum, the former chair of the Board of Trustees, will lead the committee. She also chaired the search for Gallagher in 2013. Anantha Shekhar, the senior vice chancellor for health sciences and dean of the School of Medicine, will serve as vice chair.

Browning chose Storbeck Search, an executive search firm, to partner with the search committee. The firm also supported the 2013 search for Gallagher.

Pitt also asked students to fill out an online survey to provide feedback that would be helpful to the search.

“I really would encourage students to voice their feedback directly through filling out the feedback forms or going to in-person forums that they’re going to host where anyone in the University comes — students, staff, faculty members,” Floyd said. “[I am] also hoping to connect with our assembly members to get feedback from them, to reach out to student organizations … in terms of what qualities you’re looking for in a new chancellor.”

Members of the committee include: