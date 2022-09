Dylan Foster

Pitt and the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center held a mini Pow Wow on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at Schenley Plaza. The event featured speeches from several in the indigenous community, as well as music and dancing. The mini Pow Wow is part of Pitt’s week-long Indigenous Culture Festival leading up to the celebration of the 43rd Annual COTRAIC Pow Wow on September 24.