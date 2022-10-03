Roundup+of+Homecoming+events

Homecoming kicks off this week with events for both students and alumni!

Activities organized by student leaders at the Blue & Gold Society, the staff at the Pitt Alumni Association and alumni volunteers will run Monday through Saturday. Students can register for events on the Pitt Alumni website.

Homecoming Kick-Off: Monday from 2-4 p.m.

At this event, located at the William Pitt Union Plaza, students can meet and interact with the Spirit of Pitt candidates. There will also be free treats and Homecoming t-shirts.

Traditions Scavenger Hunt: Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

During the scavenger hunt, participants will be given a series of clues that will help them learn about the University’s traditions and explore campus. The game will start at Alumni Hall.

Hail 2 Paint Night: Wednesday from 8-10 p.m.

At Hail 2 Paint night, hosted in the William Pitt Union Ballroom, students will paint a memorable landmark on Pitt’s campus that they can keep as decor for their rooms. The event will also have free food and prizes.

Roc Talks with Tre Tipton: Thursday 7-9 p.m.

Tre Tipton, a Pitt graduate and former football player, will talk about his life and football career at the Wyndham Hotel. Tipton has been an advocate for mental health. He will also take questions from the audience.

Blue & Gold Bash: Friday 6-8 p.m.

Held at the Cathedral of Learning Commons Room, this event will offer free food, a DJ and a photo booth from Moxie Events. The event will be an opportunity for students and alumni to spend time together before the Homecoming fireworks. Tickets to this event are currently sold out.