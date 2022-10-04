Man dies from injuries suffered at Acrisure Stadium

Shortly after the Steelers’ contest with the Jets on Sunday, a man fell off of an escalator inside of Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh police and EMS responded to the incident around 4:45 p.m. and attended to the man’s injuries before transporting him to a hospital in critical condition.

The man, who the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as Dalton Keane, died from his injuries. Keane was a resident of Beaver County, Pennsylvania and was just 27 years old. Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said the organization is aware of the incident and is sending its thoughts to the victim’s family.

“We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter,” Lauten told the Pittsburgh-Post-Gazette. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

Acrisure Stadium is also home to Pitt football, along with the Steelers. The incident occured on the northwest side of the venue near Gate C. The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department is investigating the situation.