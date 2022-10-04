Pitt drops out of AP, coaches polls after upset loss to Georgia Tech

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Pitt football dropped out of this week’s Associated Press rankings following its 26-21 upset loss at home against Georgia Tech. The Panthers also dropped out of the USA TODAY coaches poll after being the No. 24 ranked team in both polls last week.

The Panthers were one of two teams to drop out of the AP poll following losses this week along with Florida State, who lost to No. 15 Wake Forest. Syracuse jumped into the rankings at the No. 22 spot for the first time this season thanks to their 5-0 start. The Orange are now the lone ranked team Pitt will play for the rest of the season.

This week’s omission marks the first time the AP hasn’t ranked the Panthers since week nine last season. The Panthers received no votes in this week’s AP poll, and one vote in the coaches poll.