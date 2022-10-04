Pitt goes test-optional through fall 2025

Pitt extended its test-optional program for undergraduate first-year applications through 2025, according to a University news release.

The program, which began in fall 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows students to decide if they wanted to send their SAT and ACT scores with their application. According to the news release, the admissions committee will rely more heavily on other admissions factors — such as high school grades, extracurricular activities and essays — for students who don’t submit a score.

Pitt’s decision to go test optional “is to ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to be considered for admission, particularly in light of ongoing challenges with access to SAT and ACT test centers,” according to the admission website.

Kellie Kane, the associate vice provost for enrollment and executive director of enrollment outreach, said about half of undergraduate applicants did not submit test scores during last year’s application cycle, and about half of enrolled first-years did not submit test scores.

“Our decision to continue a test-optional approach reflects our deep commitment to accessibility for students whose diverse talents and potential for leadership may not be well measured by standardized tests,” said Provost Ann Cudd. “It is critically important that holistic evaluation of our students remains central to our admissions approach.”