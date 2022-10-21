District court drops three charges against Dior Johnson, holds strangulation, simple assault charges

Pitt men’s basketball player and 18-year-old Dior Johnson — who is facing criminal charges stemming from an incident in September — had his charges amended at a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Magisterial District Judge Mik Pappas dismissed charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint.

Pappas held charges of strangulation and simple assault for court. Strangulation is a felony, while simple assault is a misdemeanor. The charges arise from an incident which occurred late evening on Sept. 5 and early morning on Sept. 6, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested Johnson on Oct. 7, according to his criminal docket. Johnson posted bail, set at $25,000, on Oct. 8.

Pitt men’s basketball suspended Johnson indefinitely upon his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson struck a woman across the face because she got his phone and himself wet. Johnson then left the apartment around midnight and returned at 4 a.m., when things again escalated around 8:30 a.m.

“The argument continued for an hour before Johnson got violent and repeatedly punched [the woman] in her arms, stomach and head multiple times.” the complaint said.

The victim said she called 911, but Johnson threatened her with scissors, took her phone and ended the call.

According to the report, Johnson continued to strike the victim, which left her concussed and bruised and caused her to throw up twice. Johnson reportedly attempted to call out of practice that morning, so the victim could not call 911.

According to Johnson’s attorney Robert Delgreco Jr., this is not how his client recalls the incident. While he would not reveal what Johnson said happened, he said the arrest blindsided Johnson.

“[Johnson’s] version does not comport with the testimony that was proffered today,” Delgreco said. “I think he did not anticipate [being arrested] considering what he believes — what he knows occurred. He did not anticipate criminal charges.”

Johnson’s formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.