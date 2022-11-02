Pitt receives LEED Gold certification at The Assembly building

The Assembly, Pitt and UPMC’s new health research center that focuses on cancer biology and immunology research, received LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council last Wednesday — marking it as a leader in sustainability.

According to the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED certification is a “globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership” and provides a framework for “healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings.” A gold certification is the second highest, behind platinum.

The Assembly is the second LEED certified space Pitt leases, according to a University press release. Aurora Sharrard, the executive director of sustainability at Pitt, said this newest LEED Gold certification ties into campus-wide and community efforts including the Plan for Pitt, the Pitt Sustainability Plan and commitment to third-party certified green buildings.

“The University of Pittsburgh is proud of our long history of LEED certified buildings, which demonstrates our commitment to healthy and high performing spaces and places,” Sharrard said. “We are excited for The Assembly to become our largest leased LEED Gold space, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and carbon neutrality by 2037 both on and off-campus.”

The Assembly is located in the former Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant, which originally assembled the Ford Model T. Pitt worked with Wexford Science & Technology on the project located at 5051 Centre Ave. in Bloomfield.