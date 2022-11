Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Staff writers Brian Sherry and Jermaine Sykes discuss Pitt football and make predictions for how they think the season will end.

Audio edited by Sinead McDevitt.

Music by Wataboi from Pixabay.