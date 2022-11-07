Where to vote for the 2022 midterm elections

Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the Pennsylvania primary election at the Allegheny County Election Division warehouse on the North Side in June.

The 2022 midterm elections are taking place Tuesday from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Finding the correct polling location is often tricky, so The Pitt News compiled a list for students residing in residence halls who are registered in Allegheny County with their Pitt address.

Students residing in the Litchfield Towers, Bruce Hall, Amos Hall, Holland Hall, McCormick Hall and Brackenridge Hall can vote at the William Pitt Union (3959 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15250).

Students residing in Lothrop Hall, Nordenberg Hall, Sutherland Hall, Panther Hall and Irvis Hall can vote at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum ( 4141 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15213).

Students residing in Forbes Hall can vote at the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Station 14 (259 Mckee Place, Pittsburgh, PA, 15213).

Students residing in Bouquet Gardens and Oakwood Apartments can vote at Posvar Hall (230 S. Bouquet St., Pittsburgh, PA, 15213).

Students residing in Ruskin Hall and Forbes-Craig Apartments can vote at Bellefield Hall (315 S. Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15213).

Students residing in the Centre Plaza Apartments can vote at the First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh (605 Morewood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15213).

Students residing in the College Garden Apartments can vote at Third Presbyterian Church (5701 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15232).

Students residing in the Darragh St. Apartments and Carlow Housing can vote at Friendship Church (181 Robinson St., Pittsburgh, PA, 15213).

Students residing in The Residence Inn on Bigelow can vote at First Baptist Church (159 N. Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15213).

Polling location varies by street of residence. For students living in off-campus housing throughout North, Central or South Oakland or other Pittsburgh neighborhoods, exact polling locations can be found by visiting the PA Department of State polling website.