Pitt receives approval for nine-story Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

A concept rendering of the planned Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. The center will replace the O’Hara Garage and the Learning Research and Development Center, which were demolished.

Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission approved construction last Tuesday for a nine-story Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at 3921 O’Hara St.

The center will replace the O’Hara Street parking garage and the Learning Research and Development Center, which were demolished. Plans for the building include a pool, basketball and volleyball courts as well as a gym. Pitt hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 29.

In April, Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee approved $255 million for the project.

Pitt is also constructing the center around Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification. According to the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED certification is a “globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership” and provides a framework for “healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings.”

Kaylea Gallagher, a junior biology major, said she is really excited for the new center and the amenities that will be coming to campus.

“Especially during studying and with college academics, it’s important to be able to take care of yourself when you have free time, and I think it will provide a lot of benefits to students,” Gallagher said. “I’m excited for the other things they mentioned were going to be incorporated like yoga and different courts where you can get different exercises like volleyball.”