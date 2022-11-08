Pitt junior defensive end Dayon Hayes arrested, charged with simple assault

Pitt junior defensive end Dayon Hayes has been charged with one count of simple assault following a violent dispute with his girlfriend, according to Allegheny County court documents. Hayes, 21, was arrested Sunday evening after police were dispatched to an apartment in the 2300 block of East Hills Drive.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi called the incident involving Hayes “incredibly disappointing and concerning” in a Monday afternoon statement.

“I take all disciplinary matters very seriously, and that is especially the case with situations of this kind. Our players know they are accountable for their actions, both on and off the field,” he said. “I’ve conveyed this to Dayon, who will be immediately subject to team disciplinary measures in addition to any legal consequences that may arise. The details of that discipline will remain a private matter.”

According to the criminal complaint, Hayes allegedly grabbed a fistful of the woman’s hair, but she was able to free herself because she was wearing a wig. The victim is Hayes’ girlfriend and the mother of his child. Hayes then allegedly forced her head against the wall, and when she tried to leave, he allegedly slammed the door against the woman’s leg, trying to prevent her from leaving. Officers observed swelling and bruising on the woman.

Hayes’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22. He most recently played for the Panthers against Syracuse but missed time this season due to knee surgery.