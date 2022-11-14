Pitt plans to begin construction on $244 million Victory Heights project next year

Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee officially approved on Thursday the $240 million Victory Heights project — a massive expansion to the University’s athletic facilities.

The project includes a 3,000-seat arena for gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling. These teams currently practice and compete in the 70-year-old Fitzgerald Field House, according to a University press release. It also includes plans for an athletic performance center to be used for strength and conditioning, sports medicine, nutrition, and mental well-being needs for 16 teams.

The 240,000-square-foot complex will be located next to Petersen Events Center. Construction is set to begin early next year and finish by November 2025.

“Victory Heights is the latest example of Pitt’s vision to transform our training and teaching environments to allow our student-athletes to achieve at the highest competitive levels,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “This is more than an investment in facilities. It’s an investment in our young people and their championship dreams at Pitt.”

Pitt announced its plans for Victory Heights in January 2020 as part of its Campus Master Plan, a detailed outline of the future of Pitt’s Oakland campus and its plan for development over the next 20 to 30 years. Pitt officials have previously said the University plans to offset the project’s hefty price tag through donations.