Pitt volleyball earns No. 2 seed for NCAA tourney, will host Colgate in first round

The NCAA volleyball rankings committee ranked Pitt at No. 6 nationally, giving them a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and placing them in Wisconsin’s corner of the bracket.

Last year the Panthers earned a No. 1 seed for the tournament, despite losing the ACC tournament title to Louisville. This year, the two sides shared the conference title, but the rankings committee ranked the Cardinals No. 2 nationally, giving them a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

The Panthers host Colgate in their first tournament match, and will square off against the winner of No. 7 BYU and JMU in the second round if they win. Unless they’re upset, No. 1 Wisconsin will likely host the next two rounds in Madison. No. 3 Florida and No. 4 Penn State make up the remaining top-four teams in the corner.

Along with Pitt and Louisville, No. 7 FSU and No. 7 Miami also earned at-large bids from the ACC. The Panthers take on Colgate Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and will play at the Petersen Events Center.