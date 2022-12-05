Kedon Slovis heads to transfer portal, quickly replaced by Phil Jurkovec

Senior quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) celebrates after a touchdown against Virginia Tech at Acrisure Stadium on Oct 8.

The transfer portal opened on Monday, prompting hundreds of college football players to flip teams. But Pitt has already seen some changes that will significantly impact next year’s roster.

Senior quarterback Kedon Slovis is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Monday. The former Pather signal-caller passed for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns in his sole season at Pitt. Slovis has not announced where he will play in 2023.

But Pitt quickly found Slovis’ replacement. Former Boston College senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec confirmed to ESPN that he intends to transfer to Pitt soon after Slovis’ announcement. The Pittsburgh native will return home, following stints at Notre Dame and Boston College.

Pitt athletics has not released a statement on either transfer.

But several Pitt athletes have already voiced their opinions on social media following the news, with many blasting Slovis for the move. Redshirt senior defensive back Marquis Williams expressed his disappointment with Slovis in a tweet on Monday.

“As a team captain, you supposed to talk to your boys first before anything,” Williams tweeted. “Wasn’t no love at all.”

Slovis will likely not play in the Sun Bowl against UCLA on Dec. 30. Redshirt senior Nick Patti or redshirt first-year Nate Yarnell will likely take the starting job against the Bruins.

Jurkovec comes to Pitt as the presumed starter for the 2023 season. The senior quarterback dominated for local Pine-Richland High School, earning a four-star rating by 24/7 Sports. Jurkovec passed on Pitt during his recruitment, instead choosing Notre Dame.

Jurkovec played at Notre Dame for two seasons before transferring to Boston College. Jurkovec played three seasons for the Eagles, posting a career-high 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020.

Jurkovec also has ties to the Panthers’ coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti coached Jurkovec at Boston College prior to his tenure at Pitt.

The transfer news will generate significant attention for the start of next season, but the Panthers’ 2022 campaign is still not over. Pitt will head to El Paso to take on UCLA in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. and coverage will air on CBS.