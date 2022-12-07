SGB votes on bills regarding governing code, First-Year Council

Student Government Board voted unanimously to pass a charter for the new Constitutional Review Task Force. This task force will review proposed amendments to SGB’s constitution, a “large but necessary endeavor” according to SGB President Danielle Floyd.

SGB held its weekly meeting in Nordy’s Place Tuesday night to discuss several bills clarifying and adding to the SGB governing code. The board also heard charters for task forces and an ad hoc committee and voted on allocations.

The board heard bill BB-2022-2, Amendments to Clarify First-Year Council Eligibility. This bill clarifies that incoming transfer students entering their first year at Pitt are eligible to join SGB’s First-Year Council. The board unanimously passed the bill.

The board heard bill JB-2022-5, The Quick Fix Bill. This bill fixes grammatical and logical errors in the governing code. The board unanimously passed the bill.

The board heard bill EB-2022-2, Secondary Amendments to Title 5. This bill modifies minor student government campaigning rules, such as limiting slates to two campaign managers and requiring candidates to be transparent about any violations on their record. The board passed the bill 5-2.

The board heard bill EB-2022-3, Tertiary Amendments to Title 5. This bill modifies how SGB members are allowed to engage with SGB candidates during elections, such as stating that stipended SGB members or standing committee members can’t endorse candidates. The board unanimously passed the bill.

The board also heard two proposed bills, which they will vote on at their next meeting — bill BB-2022-3, The Assembly Bill, and bill BB-2022-4, Amendments to Public Meeting Procedure. Board members did not read the bills, or the charter for the new Constitutional Review Task Force, at this meeting, but it will be published Wednesday on SGB’s website.

Board member and vice president of initiatives Bhuvitha Chagantipati introduced the Students of Color in Solidarity Task Force charter to the board for approval. The board unanimously approved the committee charter.

“This community will hold a safe space for vulnerable, introspective and meaningful conversations about our specifically underserved and underrepresented groups at Pitt,” Chagantipati said. “We will also work together to develop a more unified voice with which to approach the University for additional support.”

Board member Corbin Makar introduced the Dining ad hoc committee charter to the board for approval. The Dining ad hoc committee will advocate for students’ dietary needs on campus. The board unanimously approved the committee charter.

Board member and vice president of operations Isabel Lam also noted that Pitt will complete construction on the first and second floors of Hillman Library during winter break, with construction on the ground floor starting by March.

Allocations

Delta Epsilon Mu, a professional pre-health fraternity, requested $2,600 to cover national dues for all their members. The board approved the request in full.

Vietnamese Student Association requested $6,960.68 to host their Lunar New Year event next semester. The board approved the request in full.

Muslim Students Association requested funds for lodging and transportation to send students to a national convention and competition. The board approved the request for $5,000.

Plant2Plate, a sustainability and gardening club, requested $20,275.31 to fund facility improvements for their new gardening space. The allocations committee recommended denying the request in full, due to restrictions on Pitt facility funding in the allocations manual. The board voted to table the request for the next public board meeting.

SGB’s allocations committee approved $225,234.15 in 125 supplemental requests during the fall semester. Additionally, SGB budgeted $251,778.05 toward other expenses, totalling $477,012.20. A fall spending report will be available by the start of next semester.