Four Pittsburgh-based activities to do before the semester picks up

The beginning of a semester may leave many students trying to figure out how to transition back into school mode. Practicing some self-care before the semester gets challenging is helpful 一 and Pittsburgh offers so many fun ways to spend the day before the semester stress kicks in.

Sightseeing

Whether it’s taking the Duquesne Incline up Mount Washington or walking around North Shore to get an up-close look at both Acrisure Stadium and PNC Park, or just stopping by Point State Park, Pittsburgh has various sights that Pitt students can discover.

If you’re looking to try a new restaurant and get off campus for a bit, you can visit the Strip District, which has a plethora of restaurants. Ranging from the southern cuisine at Coop De Ville to classic Pittsburgh sandwiches at Primanti Bros. to homemade Italian dishes at DiAnoia’s Eatery, the Strip is the perfect place for those looking to treat their taste buds.

If you’re not looking to eat, walking around the Strip District is always fun, especially when visiting stores like Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.

Attend a Penguins game

Students can also travel to PPG Paints Arena to attend a game for Pittsbugh’s hockey team, the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the Steelers’ season over, many students may need a new Pittsburgh team to root for this semester, and the Penguins are a pretty solid choice.

The Pens will look to defeat top Western conference contender, the Winnipeg Jets, on Friday night. Using their Pitt email, students are eligible to get discounted tickets to Penguins games all season long via the GetGo Student Rush tickets. Students can sign up for the discounted tickets — which typically go on sale on the day of each home game — through the Penguins app. Plus, if Penguins left winger Jake Guentzel scores a goal, you can score a half-off Jake Shake the next day at the Milkshake Factory on Forbes Avenue.

Spend a day at the museums

Pittsburgh has a variety of museums to visit, especially for Pitt students. If you’re looking to stay on campus, you can make your way down Forbes Avenue to stop by Carnegie’s two acclaimed museums, the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

At the Carnegie Museum of Art, students can explore the different exhibits like the limited-time holiday exhibit, Neapolitan Presepio, which is available until Jan. 16. You can also just admire all the artwork on display throughout the building.

Right next to the Carnegie Museum of Art is the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Students can learn about plant life throughout North America, especially in Western Pennsylvania in the Hall of Botany. They can also immerse themselves into the lives of sea creatures during the Age of Dinosaurs in the Cretaceous Seaway.

You can also find various museums scattered around Pittsburgh. If you’re looking for a museum that offers one-of-kind art exhibits, students can visit the Mattress Factory. The Andy Warhol Museum is perfect for those looking to dive into the works and life of Pittsburgh native Andy Warhol. Pitt students can get free tickets to all the museums listed above through Pitt Arts.

Attend Pitt Sporting Events

After having an impressive fall season, Pitt athletics is looking to keep the momentum rolling into the winter season. Despite coming off a tight loss against Clemson, the men’s basketball team has been electric with two of their 11 wins coming against top-25 ranked opponents. However, with the men’s team heading on a road-trip for a string of away games, students can make their way to the Petersen Events Center to cheer on the women’s basketball team as they face off against ACC rival, Clemson, this Sunday.

Outside of basketball, Pitt students can head down to the Fitzgerald Field House to support Pitt’s wrestling team. With a roster full of top-ranked wrestlers, No. 21 Pitt will look to bounce back from their loss against West Virginia on Sunday, and defeat University of Buffalo at home on Friday. Students can attend both the women’s basketball game and wrestling match for free with their student ID.