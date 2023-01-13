Pitt professor inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame

Rory Cooper, a professor in the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, got named to the 50th class of the National Inventors Hall of Fame for inventions in mobility technology, according to Pittwire.

Cooper, the director of the Human Engineering Research Laboratories (HERL) at Pitt, founded the organization in 1994 to solve problems for wheelchair users and disabled veterans like himself. Some of his inventions include a hand-rim for wheelchairs, which helps with the stress of moving and stopping, and a digital joystick to control electric-powered wheelchairs, which helps wheelchair users with hand tremors.

Cooper’s other honors include the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal. Cooper is also Pitt’s first assistant vice chancellor for research for collaborations between STEM and health sciences.

Cooper is one of 16 inductees for 2023 and will be honored along with other inductees in Washington D.C. on Oct. 26.