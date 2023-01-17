Photos: Pitt women’s basketball falls to Clemson

By Jonathan Guo, Staff Photographer
January 16, 2023

The Panthers lost to Clemson 72-57 Sunday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt women’s basketball is currently ranked 14th in the ACC.

_DSC6566-2
Jonathan Guo | Staff Photographer
First-year guard Marley Washenitz (11) dribbles the ball during Pitt women’s basketball’s game against Clemson on Sunday afternoon.